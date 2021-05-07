iHeartRadio
"Leaked" BC-CDC documents show Province has far more COVID data than previously released

    Caroline Colijn, a Simon Fraser University professor and Canada 150 Research Chair in Mathematics for Evolution, Infection and Public Health, joins the program to talk about herd immunity and a pair of leaked BC-CDC documents that shows the province has considerably more COVID-19 information than it has previously released.