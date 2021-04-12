Local whisky distiller facing lawsuit for use of scottish words

A Vancouver Island distillery is finding out the home of single-malt scotch can be pretty protective of its brand. Macaloney’s Caledonian Distillery in Saanich is being taken to court for offering up a product that's allegedly a little too close to the original. Graeme Macaloney - Founder, President, Whiskymaker of Macaloney Brewers & Distillers Ltd and Victoria Caledonian Distillery & Two Dogs Brewery, spoke with Adam about the situation.