New Victoria bylaw requires old buildings to be salvaged instead of demolished to reduce waste

Victoria has penned a new bylaw which will require buildings to be deconstructed, not demolished, in an effort to reduce construction waste in the municipality. Beginning next year, old properties will need to be deconstructed, and not demolished, in order to divert waste away from landfills. Casey Edge & Dusty Delain, Victoria Residential Builders Association, joined Adam to discuss the issues with the new bylaw.