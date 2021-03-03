Posters highlighting end of COVID restrictions appear in communities across Vancouver Island add to sea of pandemic-related misinformation

Jaigris Hodson, associate professor of interdisciplinary studies at Royal Roads University & Canada Research Chair in Digital Communication for the Public Interest, joins the program to discuss misinformation after numerous posters were put up recently across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast falsely claiming that all COVID-19 restrictions in Canada had been lifted effective March 1.