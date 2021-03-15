Project 529 bike registry program sees success in Vancouver, other jurisdictions around North America

Ryan speaks with Detective Rob Brunt, bike theft detective & Project 529 Liaison Officer from the Vancouver Police Department where they have been using the program since 2015 and have seen a 40 percent reduction in bicycle thefts since using Project 529 tools. VicPD will be transitioning away from its local bike registration program at the end of June and will be utilizing the online Project 529 Garage app.