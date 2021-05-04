iHeartRadio
RANT: Do maximum parking requirements for future developments make sense?

    Ryan and producer Josh Hylden discuss the merits of requiring a minimum (or maximum) number of parking spaces in future development. Victoria council will consider reducing or eliminating the minimum number of off-street parking spaces that must currently accompany new residential and commercial buildings in the city and explore establishing a maximum number of parking spaces that new developments can include.