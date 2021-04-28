Red dresses honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women taken down in Esquimalt
More red dresses, hung in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, have been torn down on Vancouver Island -- this time in Esquimalt. Normagene Thompson, an Esquimalt women who participates in the red-dress campaign for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, spoke with Al about the red dresses that have been removed.