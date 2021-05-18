SFU researchers map how the COVID-19 pandemic's long-term health impacts will be distributed across British Columbia

Ryan speaks with Valorie Crooks, Canada Research Chair in Health Service Geographies at Simon Fraser University, about the map SFU researchers have compiled, using data from Statistics Canada, looking at five factors contributing to secondary health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The map can be found here: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/05ec1a9375684ecabd551c137f4ccefb