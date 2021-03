Sooke man walks 100 km, raises nearly $25K for Victoria Humane Society

The Victoria Humane Society is singing the praises of a Sooke man who raised almost $25,000 over the weekend on a fundraising walk.Devin Meads had hoped to walk 150 kilometres in a 24-hour "Walk for Paws" fundraiser on Sunday, but had to stop about 100 kilometres in due to an injury. He spoke with Adam about the fundraising walk.