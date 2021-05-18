The Whole Home Show-May 15

What does the public really think about this hot market? Research Co. conducted a study in April polling British Columbians on what they think is responsible for today's Real Estate market. President Mario Canseco discusses interest rates, the pandemic, government intervention and conduct of REALTORs.https://researchco.ca/ The British Columbia Real Estate Association podcast mentioned can be found here https://www.bcrea.bc.ca/podcast/what-does-the-public-really-think-about-the-hot-market/