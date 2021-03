Two-thirds of B.C. residents want the vaccine as soon as possible

Two-thirds of B.C. residents want the vaccine as soon as possible

Dave Korzinski - Research Director, Angus Reid Institute, joined the program to discuss how British Columbians feel about getting a vaccine once it’s available. Dave Korzinski - Research Director, Angus Reid Institute, joined the program to discuss how British Columbians feel about getting a vaccine once it’s available.