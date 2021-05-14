iHeartRadio
US Senate bill, if enacted, could allow foreign-flagged cruise ships sailing between Alaska and Washington to bypass Canada

    Ryan speaks with Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Habour Authority about a bill recently passed in the US Senate that, if enacted into law, would temporarily allow pre-determined foreign-flagged cruise ships to sail between Washington and Alaska without having to stop in a Canadian port.