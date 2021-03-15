Win on World Sleep Day

This Friday, March 19th, is World Sleep Day!

Make the Sleep Promise with CFAX 1070 and Sleep Country.

Now mmore than ever, we need to take care of ourselves, and prioritizing our sleep is one of the best forms of self-care for living a healthier life.

A Sleep Promise is:

- a promise to invest in and take care of ourselves.

- A promise to give out bodies and minda the rest it deserves.

- A promise today for a brigher tomorrow because a better tonight leads to a better tomorrow.

We want to help you make the Sleep Promise by giving you the chance to win a Sleep Essentials Prize bundle from Sleep Country!

Listen all day long (6am - 5pm) on World Sleep Day, once an hour you'll hear a cue to text. Once you've heard it, text the code word into 10-70-10 and you'll be entered to win a queen sized Simba mattress, 2 Simba pillows, a queen sized Simba duvet and a queen sized Essential Sheet Set.

*all prizes won in this contest will be queen sized. No upgrates or exchanges will be permitted.