WIN with the Blue Bridge Theatre

The Blue Bridge Theatre presents a virtual presentation of Spring Beatles!

Five renowed Victoria Musicians combine to give you their interpretations of the Beatles catalog - not JUST the hits, but also some of te secret gems from across the incredible career of the most diverse and defining songwriting band of all time. Expect the unexpected, as viola, piano, guitar, bass, drums and harmony vocals shine a new light on some of the best tunes ever written!

Streaming live from the Roxy Theatre April 27 - May 8.

Tune into Mornings with Al Ferraby all week long for your chance to win tickets to one of the virtual performances.

Tickets availible online or by phone at 250-382-3370.