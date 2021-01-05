32 year old Langford man charged in New Year's Eve standoff

West Shore RCMP have released information on a New year's Eve standoff.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Spencer Rd in Langford where it was reported a man had pointed a loaded handgun at another resident in the home.

The victim was able to leave without injury and call police.

In a release West Shore RCMP say that given the dangerous nature of the call, extensive police resources were deployed -- including, West Shore RCMP officers, Vancouver Island RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Service and Crisis Negotiators.

For safety reasons nearby residents were evacuated and police set up a perimeter to contain the armed and barricaded suspect.

The man eventually complied with police demands and came out of his home just before 3:00 a.m.

A search of the home turned up 14 firearms, ammunition, body armour as well as the suspect's firearms license.

The 32-year-old was taken into custody and has been charged with assault and careless use of a firearm. He has been released with conditions.