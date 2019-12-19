55 years since young Sooke constable drowns on duty

Sooke RCMP marked a sombre anniversary on Wednesday. 55 years ago, a young constable died on duty while patrolling on a cold, icy, December night.

It was 1964. Constable Reginald Williams was just 21 years old.

He had graduated from the RCMP training depot on Dec 7th that year -- receiving the Merit Award Medal, and the Bronze Medallion for swimming.

Less than two weeks later Cnst. Williams was conducting patrols when his police car skidded into the ocean off the ice covered Government Wharf on Maple Street.

He drowned before rescuers could get to him.

A monument in his honor was erected in front of the Sooke RCMP detachment in 2009.