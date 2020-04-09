711 on West Burnside targeted by young man robbery overnight

Saanich Police are investigating an overnight robbery at the 7-11 at 10 Burnside Road West.

At about 1:30 Thursday morning (April 9) a male suspect entered, and told the clerk that he had a gun and demanded money.

The suspect fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No gun was ever seen by the clerk.

Police were not able to locate the suspect but his image was captured on surveillance. The photo is circulating on social media.

He's described as a white male about 20 years old, with short brown hair, standing between 5'6" and 5’10," with a thin build. He was wearing a black Carhart hooded jacket, black Jordan branded pants and black shoes.