Air BnB operators asks who is enforcing quarantine orders?

A Victoria AirBnB operator is raising the alarm after a recent visitor from Washington State refused to stay indoors as she was supposed to.

Penelope Chapman says the woman and her daughter told her they came on compassionate grounds, as her elderly mother was going into hospice. The pair arrived on the Coho on Saturday and left Wednesday.

But despite the federal government's Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act requiring anyone entering Canada by air, sea or land to quarantine for 14 days whether or not they have symptoms of COVID19, Chapman says her guests spent their time going where they wanted, when they wanted.

And try as she might Chapman was not able to find anyone locally, provincially or federally, who would enforce the order:

" Nobody is in charge of finding this woman who is going all the way out in our community, doesn't matter that we're respecting all of the laws, she has come from the States, agreed to the quarantine act, and is flaunting it."

Chapman says she is annoyed, angry and frustrated:

"To flout these laws and put people in danger is appalling, horrific and nasty. And the fact that our government in Victoria has nothing in place to deal with it, and doesn't want to listen? I've spent 4 hours on the phone yesterday and 3 hours today and gotten nowhere."

Chapman is also concerned that the woman and her daughter may have visited the elderly relative when they should not have.