Armed Woman chases Security Guard

VicPD are looking for a woman who reportedly chased a mall security guard with a knife during the noon hour Thursday.

Officers were called to the Hillside Mall parking lot for a report of a woman flashing a knife at a security guard.

She fled accompanied by a man before officers arrived.

It was learned the woman had been in a loud argument with a man in the parking lot.

When security asked the man and woman to leave, she threatened the guard, pulled out a knife and chased him.

The pair were last seen heading northbound on Hillside Avenue, toward Shelbourne Street.

A photo of the suspect is circulating on social media -- she is described as a slim white woman, about 20 years of age, 5'5" tall with long brown hair and wearing black clothing.

The guard was not injured.

