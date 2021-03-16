B.C. and Washington State officials will hold a joint news conference tomorrow (Wed) about the Asian giant hornet -- also known as the "Murder Hornet."

Speakers will include representatives of the respective Agriculture departments, BC Invasive Species Council, and Bee researchers.

The Asian giant hornet species, which grows to about the size of a quarter, kills domestic bees.

In 2019 nest was destroyed near Nanaimo, and 5 hornets have been found in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

The first nest to be discovered in the United States was destroyed in October last year in Washington state’s Whatcom County, just south of the BC Border.

The news conference is expected to reveal how officials on both sides of the border will team up to locate, trap and eradicate the invasive hornets across the Pacific Northwest.