B.C. based study highlights dire need for PPE at provincial care centres

VICTORIA -- A new study conducted by Safe Care BC shows that a majority of the province's care centres are still struggling to maintain a sufficent amount of personal protective equipment.

The numbers are based on polling results of 478 long term care, assisted living, home support, and community living providers gathered from all of the health regions in British Columbia. The organization says that after conducting an urgent survey of their members, they determined that 70 per cent of respondents say they are experiencing a critical shortage of personal protective equipment at this time.

Jen Lyle -- whose the CEO of Safe Care BC -- says that this includes 77 per cent of care providers say they have no N-95 masks, or only have enough to last up to three days.

"Over half of the organizations responding has absolutely no N-95s on hand, while we also saw that about 38 percent anticipate that they will run out of surgical masks by the end of the long weekend."

Last month, Safe Care BC enlisted the public's help with the establishment of Operation Protect to invite businesses and individuals to donate personal protective equipment for those working in health care services. Not surprisingly, British Columbians stepped up with 350 donors so far donating 360,500 pieces of equipment, though the organization says it still isn't enough.

"There's a number of organizations in the margin of either having no supplies on hand, or only enough for one to three days" said Lyle in conversation with CFAX 1070 on Saturday. "Everything from isolation gowns, to surgical masks, N-95 and eye protection."

The study also suggests that besides masks, most care providers in the province are also struggling to secure eye protection, as 51 per cent say they either have no eye protection equipment, or expect to be out in the next few days. Gloves and gowns appear to be the least sought PPE items at this time, though are still in short supply.

"This is a wide reaching issue and it's going to take an all hands on deck approach." said Lyle.

If you're a resident or business that wishes to donate personal protective equipment to help in the fight against COVID-19, you're asked to go to the Safe Care BC website at www.safecarebc.ca/operationprotect.



