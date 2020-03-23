BC Ferry worker tests positive for COVID19

BC Ferries confirms one of their workers has tested positive for COVID-19, but they say the staffer didn't work in public areas.

B.C. Ferries CEO Mark Collins says the employee worked the Tsawassen route, and lives on the lowermainland.

The worker notified BC Ferries Saturday, and it's since been determined the person had contact with 7 other employees on March 9th and 10th, but is showing no symptoms.

The employee and co-workers are self-isolating at home.