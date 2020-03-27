BC Health officials confirm 67 new cases of COVID19, and 2 more deaths
The Province of B.C. has announced 67 new cases of COVID19, for a total of 792 provincewide.
Across the health regions: Vancouver Coastal Health has 391; Fraser Health 262; Island Health has 57; Interior Health 70; and Northern Health12.
There are 2 more deaths in the Vancouver Coastal health region. That means 16 people have now died as a result of the virus.
Also, 2 additional long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region have staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- The Harrison at Elim Village and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens.
In total, 11 long-term care homes in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public health officials are providing support to implement outbreak protocols.
275 patients have recovered and no longer have isolation requirements.
Of the total COVID-19 cases, 73 individuals are currently hospitalized, and the remaining people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.
Useful Links:
For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community from COVID-19, and to use an online self-assessment tool, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/
The COVID-19 self-assessment app can be downloaded at: https://bc.thrive.health/
For non-medical questions about COVID-19, call 1 888 COVID-19 or visit: www.gov.bc.ca/covid19
For a full listing of provincial health officer orders, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid-19-novel-coronavirus
For the latest videos and livestreaming of COVID-19 media availabilities, visit: https://www.facebook.com/BCProvincialGovernment/
Or: https://twitter.com/BCGovNews
Today's epidemiological technical briefing data is available at: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/COVID19_TechnicalBriefing_Mar27_2020.pdf