BC Health officials confirm 67 new cases of COVID19, and 2 more deaths

The Province of B.C. has announced 67 new cases of COVID19, for a total of 792 provincewide.

Across the health regions: Vancouver Coastal Health has 391; Fraser Health 262; Island Health has 57; Interior Health 70; and Northern Health12.

There are 2 more deaths in the Vancouver Coastal health region. That means 16 people have now died as a result of the virus.

Also, 2 additional long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region have staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- The Harrison at Elim Village and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens.

In total, 11 long-term care homes in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public health officials are providing support to implement outbreak protocols.

275 patients have recovered and no longer have isolation requirements.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 73 individuals are currently hospitalized, and the remaining people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Useful Links:

For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community from COVID-19, and to use an online self-assessment tool, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/

The COVID-19 self-assessment app can be downloaded at: https://bc.thrive.health/

For non-medical questions about COVID-19, call 1 888 COVID-19 or visit: www.gov.bc.ca/covid19

For a full listing of provincial health officer orders, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/about-bc-s-health-care-system/office-of-the-provincial-health-officer/current-health-topics/covid-19-novel-coronavirus

For the latest videos and livestreaming of COVID-19 media availabilities, visit: https://www.facebook.com/BCProvincialGovernment/

Or: https://twitter.com/BCGovNews