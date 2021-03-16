BC Health officials report 556 new cases of COVID-19 and extends state of emergency

BC has 556 new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths.

27 of the new cases are in the Island Health region. 116 of the new cases are variants of concern.

The number of active cases grew by 12, and now stands at 4,999. 130 of those are variants of concern.

280 people are hospitalized (up 11), and 84 people are being cared foer in intensive care (up 8).

The number of people being actively monitored following an exposure jumped by 152 -- and now stands at 9,511.

The total number of cases provincewide since the pandemic began has reached 88,929 -- and just under 82,440 have recovered (92.7%)

Meantime the provincial state of emergency has been extended for the 26th time to the end of day on March 30th -- marking a year since the declaration was issued in response to COVID-19.

The original declaration was made on March 18, 2020, the day after Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency.

Premier John Horgan calls the unprecedented extension "a sobering occasion" but adds with vaccinations underway it's also one for hope and optimism.

The State of Emergency allows health and emergency management officials to use extraordinary powers to keep residents safe -- that includes penalties for those not following orders.

Between August 21st and March 12th 1,471 violation tickets of between $230 and $2300 have been issued for contravention of health orders on gatherings and events, contravention of the Food and Liquor Serving Premises Order, and refusing to comply with direction from law enforcement.

Also since the pandemic began Police agencies in B.C. have issued 113 tickets worth almost $370-thousand to those contravening the Federal Quarantine Act.