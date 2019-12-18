BC Labour Minister to meet with parties in long forestry strike

BC's Labour Minister says he is disappointed to learn mediated contract talks aimed at ending a nearly 6 month long labour dispute at Western Forest Products mills on Vancouver Island have broken off.

Efforts to break the stalemate began last weekend between the company and the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937, under the guidance of mediators Vince Reddy and Amanda Rogers.

The premier himself urged the parties to settle their issues and get employees back to work -- but the talks broke off.

Now Labour Minister Harry Bains says he is arrangingc to meet with representatives of both parties immediately, to discuss how to move forward and find a solution.

Bains says it's been a long and difficult dispute that has impacted forestry workers and their families, and everyone in their communities.

The minister says he will convey to both parties that the labour dispute is placing an "unacceptable burden on coastal forestry communities," and he will strongly recommend they return to the table and get a deal done.

Bains adds "We know that the best collective agreements come through negotiations at the bargaining table. We need this agreement settled so that everyone involved can get back to work, supporting the forest sector and forestry jobs in British Columbia."