BC Liquor stores to shun plastic bags

BYOB will mean have a different meaning at BC Liquor Stores by the end of the month.

The Liquor Distribution Branch is ditching plastic bags in favour of paper with the changeover starting on Vancouver Island, and fully implemented provincewide by next March.

Richmond-based Bulldog Bag Ltd. will churn out paper bags to all 197 stores.

The bags contain a minimum of 40% of post consumer recycled content.and are 100% recyclable and compostable.

The Liquor Distribution Branch currently distributes 22-million plastic bags a year to BC Liquor Stores.

There will be a charge per paper bag, a fee intended to encourage you to bring their own reusable bags.

A free reusable bag will be handed out to customers while supplies last.