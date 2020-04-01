"Boxes of Hope" keeps cooks working and the homeless fed

The Coalition to End Homelessness has teamed up with other groups and several restaurants to put cooks back in the kitchen to cook meals for the hungry.

Restaurant co-ordinator Chris Jones, of "Jones Bar B Que," says 4 area restaurants have been able to re-employ some of their staff in order to help the homeless -- but they need donations:

"And the idea is that the restaurants are receiving $10 per box. What that does is it makes it very scalable for someone to understand that if I were to give $100 I could feed 10 people tonight. If a company were to donate $5000 dollars they are feeding 500 people over the next 3 nights."

You'll find the donation site for Boxes of Hope at the Coalition to End Homelessness website.

Jones says if other restaurants want to get involved the information is also on the site. Other participating restaurants so far are Dobosala Cantina, House of Boateng, and Burger Crush.

To find out more or donate, here is the link:

https://victoriahomelessness.ca/