Carmen Robinson has been missing for 46 years today

On December 8, 1973, Carmen Robinson never made it home from work.

She got off a bus at Holland Avenue and West Burnside Road, just two blocks from her View Royal home, when she was seen for the last time.

The then 17 year old would be 63 this year, and the West Shore RCMP are still investigating her disappearance.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts and would like to remain 100% anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477