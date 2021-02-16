Chemainus Fatal Hit & Run

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP say a man died on the roadside after being struck by a vehicle which fled the scene Sunday night (Feb 14) at 7:30pm.

The man had already succumbed to his injuries when emergency responders arrived in the 99-hundred block of Chemainus Rd.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says some evidence was left behind by the fleeing vehicle which may help investigators , but did not say what that was.

Manseau says while the weather wasn't great, it's a busy section of road, and investigators are hoping someone saw or heard somehting, and that there is dash cam video that can be shared.

He also urges the driver to turn themselves in.

RCMP, the BC Coroners Service, Integrated Forensic I.D. Services, and Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) are all involved in the investigation.

No information about the victim is being released at this time.