Chronic offender caught in Langford charged with multi-jurisdictional fraud/theft

West Shore RCMP say a 43 year old chronic offender is under arrest and accused of multi-jurisdictional fraud and theft.

On Monday, November 4th a vehicle parked at the Sombrio Beach parking lot near Port Renfrew was broken into and 2 phones and a wallet were taken. The credit and debit cards were later used at a store near Duncan.

Cnst. Nancy Saggar says the West Shore RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit used surveillance video to identify Tomas Szalay as the suspect.

He was caught on camera multiple times conducting nearly $300 in fraudulent transactions.

He was located on Friday, November 8 in Langford, and is charged with 1 count of theft, 3 counts of possession of stolen property and 2 counts of fraud.