City of Victoria closes all outdoor recreation facilities in parks

The City of Victoria is closing all outdoor recreation facilities in public parks to help limit the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

That includes skate and bike parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, sports fields, outdoor gyms and more.

Signs will be posted to notify the public the areas are closed for use.

Open spaces and trails in City parks remain open so people can get outdoors, but city officials say it's important to maintain the physical distance of at least 2 metres while doiong so.

This decision comes after the closure of City playgrounds and indoor recreation facilities last week.

The Vancouver Park Board is closing all public recreation facilities, as is Whistler, with that tourist-based community asking visitors to stay away.