Deadliest February on record for B.C.overdoses with 155 deaths

The latest numbers for illicit drug overdose deaths in BC show 155 suspected deaths in February, the 11th consecutive month where more than 100 lives were lost.

It's the largest number of recorded deaths in the month of February, and a 107% increase over February last year.

Lisa Lapointe, B.C.'s chief coroner, says the number of deaths highlights the ongoing critical risk to public health and safety from the illicit drug market.

"I extend my sincere sympathy to everyone who has lost a beloved family member or friend to substance use. The continued tragic and unprecedented rate of death in B.C. highlights the urgent need for a multi-faceted, evidence-based and accessible system of care for those experiencing problematic substance use."

Also shocking -- the average of 5.5 lives lost each day makes February the second consecutive month in which the average number of daily deaths was above 5. The 1,724 deaths recorded in 2020 work out to an average of 4.7 deaths a day.

Carfentanil, a more lethal form of fentanyl, was detected in 18 of the 155 deaths (12%). That's an increase from the January total of 14, the largest monthly figure recorded since April 2019.

81% of the deaths in 2021 were male, and the communities experiencing the highest number of illicit drug toxicity deaths are Victoria, Vancouver, and Surrey.

Lapointe also notes that 15% of the lives lost so far in 2021 were people 60 years of age and older, and 40% were over age 50. a continuing a trend observed in older age cohorts over the last several years.

She adds across the province, the risk of serious harm or death is very real for anyone using a substance purchased from the illicit market.

" Decisive action is urgently needed to ensure an accessible, regulated safe supply and to provide people with the supervised consumption, treatment and recovery services they need."