Disagreement leads to discharge of bear spray inside car

A commotion in the 500-block of Herald Street early this morning awakened area residents.

They called police reporting that they heard screams and saw men running around a vehicle.

When police arrived they found the 2 young men, and learned they were friends who got into an argument while in a car .

One made the poor choice of discharging bear spray inside the vehicle, contaminating them both!

VicPd say it's obviously an "inappropriate way of handling an argument."

No charges are pending.