iHeartRadio
C
107010
Sms*

Disagreement leads to discharge of bear spray inside car

Bear Spray

A commotion in the 500-block of Herald Street early this morning awakened area residents.

They called police reporting that they heard screams and saw men running around a vehicle.

When police arrived they found the 2 young men, and learned they were friends who got into an argument while in a car .

One made the poor choice of discharging bear spray inside the vehicle, contaminating them both!

VicPd say it's obviously an "inappropriate way of handling an argument."

No charges are pending. 

 

News Poll

News Poll

Have you improved your physical fitness level in the last year?

Contact Us

If you have a news tip, story idea or to reach a radio host, contact us here.