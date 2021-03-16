Disagreement leads to discharge of bear spray inside car
A commotion in the 500-block of Herald Street early this morning awakened area residents.
They called police reporting that they heard screams and saw men running around a vehicle.
When police arrived they found the 2 young men, and learned they were friends who got into an argument while in a car .
One made the poor choice of discharging bear spray inside the vehicle, contaminating them both!
VicPd say it's obviously an "inappropriate way of handling an argument."
No charges are pending.