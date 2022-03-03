Editorial: Red Cedar Cafe Association Confirms Privacy Breach Linked to “Former Board Member” Isitt

CFAX 1070 has learned that a December 14, 2021 email sent by Victoria Councillor Ben Isitt entitled “A decade of service – and options for the future” breached the privacy of an unknown number of persons whose email addresses and personal information were improperly collected from files under the control of Red Cedar Café Association. Confirmation of the latest breach of one or more provisions of BC’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act involving Isitt is contained in a notice distributed by the newly appointed board of directors of Red Cedar Cafe Association on February 27, 2022 and obtained by CFAX 1070. “In January 2022 the Red Cedar Cafe Association (RCCA) Board discovered that in December 2021, personal information (names and email addresses) held in RCC files were accessed inappropriately by a former Board member. This personal information was used to distribute an email message not related to Red Cedar Cafe, that individuals had not given their consent to receive. This is a privacy breach under BC law, and we (the current RCC Board of Directors) are taking the steps required to respond to the breach,” the notice reads. Red Cedar Cafe Association board representative Kendra Strauss confirmed to CFAX 1070 in a written statement “Yes, the December privacy breach involved Ben Isitt's December 14th email.” Isitt has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

New Direction for Red Cedar The February 27, 2022 notice also indicates Red Cedar is under new direction. Once a non-profit society founded by Ben Isitt and others in 2020, records now indicate Red Cedar Café Association was registered as a charitable organization on October 13, 2021. “For your information, RCC has a new Board of Directors,” the notice reads. “The appointment of the new Board in January 2022 followed the establishment of an interim operating committee (IOC) that was created in November 2021. The IOC worked closely with the Board and staff to improve and streamline operational issues, and its work is ongoing. The Board is managing issues related to governance - including data management - and financial stability.” Red Cedar Café was the recipient of a number of grants to provide outreach and supports to persons sheltering in City of Victoria parks early in the covid-19 pandemic. In addition to a $10,000 grant awarded by the City of Victoria in summer of 2020, and a $6,500 grant approved in December 2020 for the Beacon Hill Park community care kiosk in the 100 Block of Cook Street, records indicate Red Cedar was awarded $372,996 from the Government of Canada’s Reaching Home program, administered by the Capital Regional District (click for link). Victoria city council voted April 15, 2021 to end the practice of sheltering in Victoria’s parks in coordination with the Province of British Columbia undertaking an effort to ensure every person sheltering in the parks would be offered a housing space. The vote to end sheltering in the parks and give the city manager the discretion to engage the city solicitor to bring legal proceedings required to enforce the no-sheltering provision of the parks regulation bylaw passed five-to-four, with Councillors Isitt, Potts, Dubow, and Loveday opposed. As well as "ongoing" work managing unspecified issues regarding “financial stability,” the new board of directors of Red Cedar Café Association is reviewing the organization’s practices involving the collection, storage, and use of personal information. “We are in the process of reviewing how people's personal contact information is stored at Red Cedar to make sure it is appropriately protected, and to ensure that it is used only with consent and for the purposes for which it was originally provided. We will also be providing training for all staff, and any volunteers who may need access to names and contact info (e.g., for delivery of frozen meals), on privacy and consent issues,” the February 27, 2022 notice states.