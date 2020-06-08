Federal NDP MP calls for an end to blood ban on gay men and trans women

At a time when Canadian Blood Services is looking to ramp up blood collection, some members of the population who want to give blood ---- can't.

Federal NDP MP for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke Randall Garrison, is calling once again for an end to the discriminatory blood ban on gay men and trans women. Garrison is also the NDP Critic for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression.

Six years ago Garrison first moved a motion to end the blood ban.

"There's no scientific basis for maintaining a ban on blood donations on from men who have sex with men and transgender women, just no basis whatsoever. And to do that at a time of severe blood shortages is crazy. So my goal here is not only to get rid of the homophobia and the transphobia, but also to increase the blood supply."

Currently, there is a 3-month deferral for blood donations for gay men and trans women in Canada. Garrison says more than 17 nations have no deferral period for blood donations, including Italy, Spain, and Argentina.