Gr. Victoria Boys and Girls Clubs' plans for Metchosin land sparks debate

A land dispute brewing between the District of Metchosin and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Victoria came to a head last night (Monday) at a public hearing into the use of the land.

The debate was sparked early this year after the children's organization filed an application to sell a 40-acre parcel of its 98-acre property in Metchosin.

The Club says that the cost of maintaining such a large area of land is significantly higher than how much it is actually used, and wants to sell the parcel and use the funds to reinvest in its programs.

But, last night (Monday) The District of Metchosin held a public hearing to curtail the subdivision, and the Boys & Girls Club refuses to back down. So where does that leave both sides? Metchosin Mayor John Ranns weighs in:

"Our whole hope and anticipation is they will finally talk to us and maybe we can find a way that they can continue to operate their programs, or somebody can continue to operate thier programs, in what is a very valuable asset for that sort of thing."



The Boys and Girls club says it has been forced to submit an application to subdivide the 40-acre parcel of land into up to seven lots, up from its original application of two, to maintain the land's value under the municipality's new land amendment.