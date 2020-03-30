Howling ceremony for Takaya draws worldwide participation

Around the world last night, people remembered a Vancouver Island wolf, shot and killed by a hunter.

Takaya lived alone on Discovery Island off of Oak Bay for years until he showed up in James Bay in January. He was captured and relocated to the Port Renfrew area, despite protest from many including the Songhees Nation.

Just 8 weeks later he was shot and killed by a hunter.

Cheryl Alexander is a wildlife photographer who documented Takaya's life. She organized a memorial, of sorts, for the wolf who captured the hearts of so many around the world:

" We had what we called a collective howl, and at 5:00 Pacific Daylight Time yesterday people around the world participated in their own time zone and howled for Takaya.

Alexander says people in almost 2 dozen countries took part.

She also expects Takaya's remains will be returned home:

" I suspect that his remains will be given back to the Songhees to hopefully bury him in the islands where he lived. I believe that is most likely to happen."

The killing has many calling for an end to recreational wolf hunting in BC. Conservation is investigating the legality of the shooting.

Alexander's photos can be viewed on her website -- www.wildawake.com -- and on her instagram -- cher_wildawake.

