Huu-ay-aht First Nation calls on Province to upgrade Bamfield Road

Following release of an independent report into a fatal bus crash on the Bamfield Road last fall, the Huu-ay-aht First Nation is calling on the Province to make the necessary safety improvements to the route.

The crash killed 2 University of Victoria students travelling with their class to the travel to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre last September, and injured many others.

The report made 43 recommendations, including daytime travel only on the narrow road.

The Huu-ay-aht say they support the recommendations but also want the Province to upgrade the dangerous road.

Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr. the 85-kilometre logging road is extremely dangerous, adding if the road had been upgraded prior to the UVic trip last fall, the bus would not have rolled down the embankment.