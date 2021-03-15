(UPDATE) IIO investigates officer-involved shooting at Royal Jubilee Hospital

BC's police watchdog is investigating a police-involved shooting in the Emergency Room at Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Chief Civilian Director of the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) -- Ron MacDonald, says the office was notified at about 5:30 a.m. and will conduct an independent investigation.

" Apparently there were 2 police officers at the hospital for another reason when they were told about an incident in the emergency room and they responded. As a result of that there was an interaction between themselves and a man who has been reported to have had a weapon. He was shot by one of the officers and that man is in hospital. We are still not certain of his current condition."

VicPd spokesman Cnst. Cam McIntyre says officers also deployed a taser-like weapon during the incident.

He says the man remains in hospital with what they believe to be non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

Detectives with VicPD's Major Crime Unit are investigating.

