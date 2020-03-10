Investigation underway after SUV crashes into commercial building

SAANICH, B.C. -- Saanich Police continue to search for the driver of an SUV that slammed into a commercial building on Tillicum Road.

This comes after a Saanich patrol officer attempted to stop the driver of a speeding SUV in the area of Tennyson Avenue and Boleskine Road at around 10 o'clock last night. The driver refused to stop however, accelerating away from the officer and eventually disappearing from the officer's view.

The officer then located the vehicle shortly after, finding it crashed through the windows of the Condo Group Real Estate building at 3645 Tillicum Road.

"Once we determined that there was no one in the drivers seat, we called our K-9 unit to assist," said Saanich Police Detective Sergeant Damien Kowalewich. "We had multiple officers setting up containment, but at this point the driver has not been identified."

Kowalewich adds that Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act charges will be considered once the investigation has completed, and once the driver has been identified.

"We're gathering evidence, we're taking statements, and as you can imagine, video surveillance comes into play in something like this."

Extensive damage was done to the building itself, as police say that upon their arrival to the scene, the vehicle was literally inside the building.