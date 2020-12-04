Island Health confirms more cases of COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Island Health confirms more COVID-19 cases related to an outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

The health authority has identified 4 additional cases in 1 patient and 3 staff members.

That brings the number of cases at the hospital to 6 patients and 4 employees.

Island health says the outbreak is limited to acute care areas.

Outpatient services, including lab and medical imaging, remain open but the hospital is closed to acute admissions.

The outbreak was declared on Tuesday (Dec 1st) and Island Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing.

According to a statement the initial round of patient testing is completed and staff testing continues, and Island Health assures the emergency department remains open and ready to provide safe care.