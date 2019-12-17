James Bay senior desperate to find lost pet bird

A James Bay senior is missing his pet cockatiel and is desperate for her return.

71 year old Patrick McInnes says his 16 year old bird, Pip has been missing for over two weeks.

He says he and Pip would do everything together..go on walks and even hang out at the coffee shop. Normally when they are out she is tethered to McInnes so she can't fly off. He says he was on the balcony December 1st, and that's when Pip flew the coop.

"As I bent over something spooked her and she flew out the back of my sleeve under my vest and a couple of big chirps and she was headed south--with my life. She went south and everything else went south."

McInnes says he has the word out with all the animal rescue organizations and has scoured nearby parks and street looking for the lost bird.

If you have seen the lost bird, contact ROAM at 778-977-6260.