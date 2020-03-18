Kimberly Proctor's family marks grim anniversary

The family of Kimberly Proctor is marking a grim anniversary today.

It's been 10 years since the 18 year old was lured to a Langford home by 2 male classmates, where she was beaten, tortured, and raped before she was murdered.

16 year old Kruse Wellwood, 17 year old Cameron Moffat, pleaded guilty to 1st degree and were sentenced as adults to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

That means they are now eligible to apply for full parole. Wellwood has already tried to apply for day parole, but was denied.

During the trial the court heard of escalating patterns of bad and violent behaviours that went unaddressed.

The family continues to push for a "Safe Care Act," dubbed Kimberley's Law, to force at-risk kids with a history of violence, mental illness, or addiction into treatment before they hurt themselves or anyone else.

Proctor's aunt -- Jo-Anne Landolt -- says emotions are coming back to the surface today, as she realizes the family must prepare to be writing Victim Impact Statements and travelling to parole hearings.