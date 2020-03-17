Kindergarten through grade 12 classes in B.C. suspended indefinitely

The Province has confirmed the Kindergarten through Grade 12 classes will suspended indefinitely due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Premier John Horgan confirmed the announcement at a morning newsconference:

" A decision, a difficult decision has been made to suspend K to 12 learning in B.C. classrooms at this time. And the decision on how to return will be made in partnbership with school districts and independent schools."

Education Minister Rob Fleming says while most schools are on spring break, some are not -- and they are being directed to start as of tomorrow.

And teachers are being told to plan for ongoing education while children are being kept out of classes:

"Teachers will be preared for continuity of learning when their respective spring breaks were originally scheduled to end -- that's March 30th. We will continue to work in consultatioin with our education partners as we plan how we will provide ongoing education services."

Fleming assures that all students will get a final mark, and every eligible Grade 12 student will graduate.

Fleming admits while he doesn't have all the answers people may want today, efforts to meet the needs of students is underway is this fast-evolving crisis.

Meantime, as far as daycare is concerned, Premier Horgan says it's business as usual, but adds his government is taking cues from the provincial health officer, and things could change.

As such he dsays parents should be looking into alternate arrangements.