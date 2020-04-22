Langford wildfire reaches 1.5 hectares before brought under control

A wildfire in Langford off Woodruff Road near Sooke Rd. Tuesday spread to 1.5 hectares before it was brought under control -- evidence of the dry conditions we've been having this month.

Fire Chief Chris Aubrey says the rain has helped, but crews are still watching the fire today:

"The crews are still on scene right now even though it is raining, which has helped maintain the fire's spread, there's still quite a bit of mop up to be done. We are hoping to have that done by the end of the day today. We will likely still leave some hose lines there, even overnight, just to go back and check on it throughout the week just to make sure all the hot spots are out. "

The area is littered with dry fuel, including downed tress from construction. Aubrey says the fire may have been sparked accidentally by blasting.

He adds it's unusual to have such dry conditions at this stage of spring, likening them more to the end of May.

He warns to be careful with campfires, and even when using chain saws or weed eaters, as those too could spark a fire.