Limited food menu now available on some BC Ferries routes

BC Ferries has announced its 'carefully' introducing limited hot food services on select routes.

The service is available on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen, Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay-Langdale routes.

This includes a limited hot food menu, which includes burgers, fries, and breakfast sandwiches. Brewed coffee and tea is also available.

All hot food is available in packaging for customers to take back to their vehicles, outer deck or limited cafeteria seating.

BC Ferries says it remains committed to health and safety of its customers and employees.

The ferry service is encouraging passengers maintain physical distancing while onboard, remain in vehicles when posssible and that a face covering be worn when physical distancing cannot be maintained.