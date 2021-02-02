Man exhibits strange behaviour towards women on Galloping Goose

West Shore RCMP are looking into suspicious encounters on the Galloping Goose in Langford involving a man who approaches and stares at women.

One woman reports 2 strange encounters with the same man.

The latest was about 4pm on Sunday on the trail near Jacklin Rd, just before the Victor Chen Memorial Park, when he approached and stared at her for several minutes, not saying anything.

She had a similar encounter last Wednesday (Jan 27).

The woman also spoke to another woman on Sunday who says the same man came out of the bush, startling her.

A photo was captured as he walked away, and that is now being circulated.

He's described as white, between 50-60 years old, standing about 5’10 tall with a slim build, with shaggy grey/brown hair and a full beard.

He was wearing a dark blue wind breaker type jacket, blue jeans, a tan colored baseball hat, dark colored shoes and had a black back pack.

RCMP say while there are no reports of assault or threats, police would like to speak to him since his behaviour comes across as suspicious and concerning.