McKenzie Interchange returns to 80 km/hr zone

Good news for commuters heading into and out of Victoria on the Trans Canada Highway, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the McKenzie Interchange project is now substantially complete.

The contractor has finished planting 2,050 trees and shrubs, which means as of this morning the construction speed zone was removed and the posted speed limit returned to 80 kilometres per hour.

According to the ministry the contractor will need to finish a few final, minor deficiencies and will use the dry weather in spring to complete them.

During that work traffic control and designated lane closures will be used once again.