Miracle on Broad Street Radiothon raises record amount

CFAX Santas Anonymous Radiothon has wrapped up for another year raising a total of $775,052.83.

The special radiothon began Friday morning with a generous donation from the Campbell family, who's patriarch, Alex Campbell, co-founded Thrifty Foods in 1977.

Campbell's wife Jo and daughter Bonnie announced this year's donation of $200,00.00 to CFAX Santas Anonymous. Bonnie reflected on her parent's strong connection of giving back to the community and how Santas makes sure families in the region have a good Christmas

Board member and funding committee member, Louise Hartland says the money raised does more than just help families at Christmas. "Helping a family who can't afford dental care because their child has some kind of emergency, where they can't afford a surgery, but we are able to step in and make sure that child has the care that they need."

Famed musician and producer David Foster made an appearance Friday to show his support. "The Miracle on Broad Street radiothon is an annual fundraising event for one of my favourite radio stations in the world," Foster said of CFAX 1070's Santas Anonymous charity.

Foster's wife, Katharine McPhee Foster, joined her husband in a video of support for the long-running donation drive. "This year, more families than ever have reached out for help and the stories we're hearing are heartbreaking, from losing a job to a cancer diagnosis to dealing with COVID-19," McPhee Foster said.

CFAX Santas Anonymous Society is one of Greater Victoria’s longest running children’s charities.