Mother of slain Oak Bay girls critical of MCFD

Media Statement from Sarah Cotton

December 19, 2019

While I am so relieved that this part of the judicial process is over, there is no length of sentence that is appropriate for the depth of the crimes Andrew committed. Having said this, I support the sentencing decision made by Madam Justice Gropper this morning. Chloe and Aubrey lost their lives in the most brutal way at the hands of their father, I have lost the life that I loved and knew, and I do not believe that Andrew, who has shown no remorse and a complete disregard for the lives of our daughters, should ever get a second chance.

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Crown Prosecutors Patrick Weir, Clare Jennings and their entire team for their tireless efforts and true professionalism. I could not have asked for a better or stronger team to ensure there is some level of justice for my girls. I am so grateful to all of the witnesses who came forward on behalf the Crown to stand and speak the truth.

I would also like to thank Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit for their diligence and hard work in seeing this through.

I believe the family law system and the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) failed us leading up to the girls' deaths. I did everything in my power to keep my children safe.

However my concerns made to MCFD about my children's wellbeing in their father's care and Andrew's mental health fell on deaf ears. Then my concerns that he had a personality disorder were not brought forward in any significant way through the family court process. I can only hope that changes will be made throughout the family law system so that tragedies such as ours do not happen again.

To echo the remarks of Dan Cunningham, whose daughter Charlotte died in September 2015, changes need to be made to legislation governing divorce and separation, mediation, parenting time and access to children. It is an incredibly acrimonious system and one that favours equal parenting time over the safety and wellbeing of the child. We must learn from all of the mistakes in these types of family law cases in order to ensure children are safe, cared for and out of danger.

I want to thank my community of Oak Bay, especially all the first responders for their strength, bravery, courage and sensitivity throughout this horrific tragedy. This community including my neighbours in Oak Bay have held me up and embraced me the last two years - I have felt so protected. And to everyone in Victoria and beyond for their unending support - I am eternally grateful and so blessed to have been touched by so many of you.

I ask for privacy for myself and my loved ones as we move into the holiday season. I hope to find a little bit of peace in the coming year and hope that we can all heal as we move forward.